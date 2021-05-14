JMP Securities Reaffirms Outperform Rating for Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI)

JMP Securities reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) in a report released on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $43.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

OHI has been the topic of several other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Omega Healthcare Investors from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Omega Healthcare Investors from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. TheStreet raised Omega Healthcare Investors from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Mizuho lowered Omega Healthcare Investors from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $36.43.

Get Omega Healthcare Investors alerts:

Shares of OHI opened at $35.42 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 3.40 and a quick ratio of 3.40. Omega Healthcare Investors has a 12 month low of $23.89 and a 12 month high of $39.31. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $37.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.34. The stock has a market cap of $8.34 billion, a PE ratio of 51.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.03.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.24. Omega Healthcare Investors had a return on equity of 3.78% and a net margin of 17.99%. The business had revenue of $234.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $225.64 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Omega Healthcare Investors will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 30th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.57%. Omega Healthcare Investors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 87.30%.

In other news, COO Daniel J. Booth sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.11, for a total transaction of $927,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 147,530 shares in the company, valued at $5,474,838.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 6.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,758,509 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,053,425,000 after buying an additional 1,644,879 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Omega Healthcare Investors by 10.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,860,302 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $141,768,000 after purchasing an additional 364,513 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Omega Healthcare Investors by 6.3% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,232,646 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $118,412,000 after purchasing an additional 190,338 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in Omega Healthcare Investors by 4,508.5% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,080,335 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $111,878,000 after purchasing an additional 3,013,495 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Omega Healthcare Investors by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,591,264 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $94,115,000 after purchasing an additional 232,589 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.46% of the company’s stock.

Omega Healthcare Investors Company Profile

Omega is a real estate investment trust that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the US, as well as in the UK.

Featured Article: What is operating income?

Receive News & Ratings for Omega Healthcare Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omega Healthcare Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.