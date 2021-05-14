Meeder Asset Management Inc. Acquires 2,987 Shares of Herman Miller, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLHR)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Herman Miller, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLHR) by 8,534.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,022 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,987 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Herman Miller were worth $125,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Herman Miller by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,949 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Herman Miller by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 15,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $630,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Herman Miller by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,887 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 1,131 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Herman Miller by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 138,089 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,667,000 after buying an additional 1,402 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Herman Miller by 60.5% in the 4th quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 4,670 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 1,760 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Herman Miller alerts:

Several equities analysts recently commented on MLHR shares. Craig Hallum began coverage on shares of Herman Miller in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Herman Miller in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price target for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ MLHR opened at $44.22 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.18. The firm has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a PE ratio of -221.10 and a beta of 1.42. Herman Miller, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.11 and a twelve month high of $46.46.

Herman Miller (NASDAQ:MLHR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The business services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $590.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $587.27 million. Herman Miller had a positive return on equity of 23.25% and a negative net margin of 0.49%. Herman Miller’s revenue was down 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.74 EPS.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, May 29th will be given a $0.1875 dividend. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th.

Herman Miller Profile

Herman Miller, Inc engages in the research, design, manufacture, and distribution of office furniture systems, seating products, other freestanding furniture elements, textiles, home furnishings, and related services worldwide. The company offers seating products under the Embody, Aeron, Mirra2, Setu, Sayl, Verus, Cosm, Lino, Verus, Celle, Equa, Taper, and Ergon names; and modular systems under the Canvas Office Landscape, Locale, Public Office Landscape, Layout Studio, Action Office, Ethospace, Arras, Prospect, Overlay, and Resolve names.

Featured Article: What is intrinsic value?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MLHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Herman Miller, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLHR).

Receive News & Ratings for Herman Miller Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Herman Miller and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.