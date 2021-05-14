Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $201.22 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) to report sales of $201.22 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $188.37 million to $225.30 million. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $103.96 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 93.6%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $835.10 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $798.90 million to $914.70 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.28 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.06 billion to $1.49 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Alnylam Pharmaceuticals.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.71) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.75) by $0.04. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 222.19% and a negative return on equity of 65.96%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.62) EPS.

ALNY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Guggenheim reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $162.00 price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Citigroup cut shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $170.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Sunday, February 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.73.

In other news, insider Akshay Vaishnaw sold 2,732 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.95, for a total transaction of $374,147.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,137,250.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 54.9% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 333 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 3,023.1% in the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 406 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 393 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 24.1% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 695 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 14.3% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 98.5% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 953 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 473 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.35% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ALNY opened at $132.92 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $15.62 billion, a PE ratio of -16.98 and a beta of 1.47. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $119.29 and a fifty-two week high of $178.41. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $137.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $141.25.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutics. The company's pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics focus on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, hepatic infectious diseases, and central nervous system (CNS)/ocular diseases.

