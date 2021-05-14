Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $1.56 Million Stock Position in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate 2022 Target Term Trust (NYSE:EFL)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate 2022 Target Term Trust (NYSE:EFL) by 461.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 165,777 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 136,227 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate 2022 Target Term Trust were worth $1,560,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EFL. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate 2022 Target Term Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate 2022 Target Term Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $54,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate 2022 Target Term Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $169,000. Cypress Wealth Services LLC lifted its position in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate 2022 Target Term Trust by 200.2% during the fourth quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 33,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after acquiring an additional 66,813 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shaker Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate 2022 Target Term Trust during the fourth quarter worth approximately $527,000.

Shares of EFL stock opened at $9.43 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.13. Eaton Vance Floating-Rate 2022 Target Term Trust has a 12-month low of $7.58 and a 12-month high of $10.05.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.033 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.20%.

