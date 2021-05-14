Hargreaves Lansdown’s (HRGLY) “Underperform” Rating Reiterated at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group reissued their underperform rating on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown (OTCMKTS:HRGLY) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on HRGLY. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an underweight rating on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Hargreaves Lansdown presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $55.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:HRGLY opened at $48.87 on Tuesday. Hargreaves Lansdown has a 12-month low of $35.73 and a 12-month high of $51.04. The company has a market cap of $11.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.47 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s fifty day moving average is $46.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.41.

Hargreaves Lansdown plc provides investment services for individuals and corporates in the United Kingdom and Poland. It primarily operates Vantage, a direct-to-investor platform. The company offers stocks and shares individual savings accounts (ISAs), fund and share accounts, and junior and lifetime ISAs.

