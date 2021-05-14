PrimeEnergy Resources Co. (NASDAQ:PNRG) Director Gaines Wehrle Sells 10,250 Shares

PrimeEnergy Resources Co. (NASDAQ:PNRG) Director Gaines Wehrle sold 10,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.34, for a total transaction of $423,735.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Gaines Wehrle also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 3rd, Gaines Wehrle sold 3,000 shares of PrimeEnergy Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.36, for a total transaction of $130,080.00.

NASDAQ:PNRG opened at $42.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.19. PrimeEnergy Resources Co. has a fifty-two week low of $34.33 and a fifty-two week high of $110.79. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.85.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of PrimeEnergy Resources from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PNRG. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in PrimeEnergy Resources by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,851 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,073,000 after purchasing an additional 2,467 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in PrimeEnergy Resources by 37.0% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 6,821 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 1,843 shares in the last quarter. Safir Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in PrimeEnergy Resources during the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in PrimeEnergy Resources by 217.6% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,569 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in PrimeEnergy Resources during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.54% of the company’s stock.

PrimeEnergy Resources Company Profile

PrimeEnergy Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, through its subsidiaries, engages in acquiring, developing, and producing of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It also acquires producing oil and gas properties through joint ventures with industry partners; and provides contract services to third parties, including well-servicing support operations, site-preparation, and construction services for oil and gas drilling and reworking operations.

