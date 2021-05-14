ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) CFO Brett Sandercock Sells 2,500 Shares

ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) CFO Brett Sandercock sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.00, for a total transaction of $490,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Brett Sandercock also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 12th, Brett Sandercock sold 2,500 shares of ResMed stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.47, for a total transaction of $496,175.00.

On Wednesday, March 10th, Brett Sandercock sold 2,500 shares of ResMed stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total transaction of $462,500.00.

On Wednesday, February 10th, Brett Sandercock sold 2,500 shares of ResMed stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.37, for a total transaction of $503,425.00.

Shares of NYSE RMD opened at $194.86 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $28.36 billion, a PE ratio of 41.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.28. ResMed Inc. has a 12-month low of $149.16 and a 12-month high of $224.43. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $198.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $203.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.08. ResMed had a net margin of 22.45% and a return on equity of 30.64%. On average, equities analysts predict that ResMed Inc. will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 12th. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.77%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of ResMed in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ResMed in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its stake in shares of ResMed by 68.4% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 165 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of ResMed in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA bought a new position in shares of ResMed in the first quarter valued at $35,000. 68.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RMD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of ResMed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $229.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Citigroup upgraded shares of ResMed from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of ResMed from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $199.71.

About ResMed

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications that diagnose, treat, and manage respiratory disorders comprising sleep apnea, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, neuromuscular disease, and other chronic diseases. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service.

