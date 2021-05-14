Innergex Renewable Energy (OTCMKTS:INGXF) PT Lowered to $25.00

Innergex Renewable Energy (OTCMKTS:INGXF) had its target price reduced by BMO Capital Markets from $27.00 to $25.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 59.54% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from $32.00 to $26.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Desjardins cut their price target on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from $35.00 to $29.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 1st. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.11.

Get Innergex Renewable Energy alerts:

INGXF opened at $15.67 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.39, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.63. Innergex Renewable Energy has a 1 year low of $12.52 and a 1 year high of $25.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a PE ratio of -31.98 and a beta of 0.52.

Innergex Renewable Energy (OTCMKTS:INGXF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter. Innergex Renewable Energy had a negative net margin of 16.28% and a negative return on equity of 1.72%. The firm had revenue of $128.86 million for the quarter.

About Innergex Renewable Energy

Innergex Renewable Energy Inc operates as an independent renewable power producer in Canada, the United States, France, and Chile. It acquires, owns, develops, and operates hydroelectric facilities, and wind and solar farms, as well as energy storage facilities. The company operates through three segments: Hydroelectric Generation, Wind Power Generation, and Solar Power Generation.

Featured Story: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Receive News & Ratings for Innergex Renewable Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innergex Renewable Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.