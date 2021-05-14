Insider Selling: Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM) CEO Sells $1,283,829.18 in Stock

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM) CEO Stephen Trundle sold 15,251 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.18, for a total value of $1,283,829.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 240,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,255,054.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Stephen Trundle also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Alarm.com alerts:

On Friday, May 7th, Stephen Trundle sold 30,383 shares of Alarm.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.75, for a total value of $2,605,342.25.

On Thursday, April 22nd, Stephen Trundle sold 20,000 shares of Alarm.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.23, for a total value of $1,804,600.00.

On Monday, April 5th, Stephen Trundle sold 7,125 shares of Alarm.com stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.39, for a total value of $622,653.75.

Shares of ALRM stock opened at $80.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 4.19 and a current ratio of 4.67. Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $44.96 and a 52-week high of $108.67. The company has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion, a PE ratio of 53.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s fifty day moving average is $88.84 and its 200 day moving average is $87.91.

Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The software maker reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.12. Alarm.com had a return on equity of 17.50% and a net margin of 12.64%. The company had revenue of $172.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.58 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alarm.com in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Alarm.com in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Barnett & Company Inc. bought a new position in Alarm.com in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Alarm.com in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Alarm.com by 207.9% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 468 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.36% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ALRM. Roth Capital increased their price objective on Alarm.com from $75.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Maxim Group increased their price objective on Alarm.com from $79.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, February 26th. Raymond James increased their target price on Alarm.com from $75.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research increased their target price on Alarm.com to $107.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Imperial Capital upgraded Alarm.com from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.61.

Alarm.com Company Profile

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based solutions for smart residential and commercial properties in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Alarm.com and Other. The company provides interactive security solutions to control and monitor their security systems, as well as connected security devices, including door locks, motion sensors, door locks, garage doors, thermostats, and video cameras; and high definition video monitoring solutions, such as video analytics, live streaming, video doorbell, video clips, video alerts, continuous high definition recording, and commercial video surveillance solutions.

Further Reading: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Alarm.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alarm.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.