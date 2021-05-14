Cwm LLC Has $57,000 Stake in Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL)

Cwm LLC lifted its position in shares of Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL) by 535.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 445 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 375 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Quidel were worth $57,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Quidel by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 4,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $778,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Quidel by 24.5% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Quidel by 37.2% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Quidel by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 6,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $853,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Quidel by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 9,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,725,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 84.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Douglas C. Bryant bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $165.30 per share, with a total value of $826,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 495,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,956,897.10. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Werner Kroll sold 5,283 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.71, for a total value of $917,709.93. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,790,699.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,270 shares of company stock valued at $4,107,445 over the last ninety days. 14.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on QDEL shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Quidel from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Quidel from $265.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Raymond James lowered their target price on Quidel from $180.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on Quidel from $371.00 to $341.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Quidel from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $202.00.

QDEL stock opened at $116.50 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $121.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $180.21. Quidel Co. has a 1-year low of $104.40 and a 1-year high of $306.72. The firm has a market cap of $4.96 billion, a PE ratio of 13.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 0.45.

Quidel (NASDAQ:QDEL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $11.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.90 by $1.17. Quidel had a return on equity of 63.31% and a net margin of 36.91%. The firm had revenue of $809.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $809.41 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Quidel Co. will post 18.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Quidel Company Profile

Quidel Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets diagnostic testing solutions for applications in infectious diseases, cardiology, thyroid, women's and general health, eye health, gastrointestinal diseases, and toxicology worldwide. It offers Sofia and Sofia 2 fluorescent immunoassay systems; QuickVue, a lateral flow immunoassay products; and InflammaDry and AdenoPlus, a POC products to detect infectious and inflammatory diseases and conditions of the eye.

