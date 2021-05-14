Meeder Asset Management Inc. Grows Position in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) by 25.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,012 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Dover were worth $139,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GWM Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dover by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 4,247 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $582,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its position in Dover by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 3,761 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $468,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in Dover by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 958 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Dover by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 220 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in Dover by 83.8% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 261 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. 82.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE DOV opened at $149.57 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $143.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $128.85. The firm has a market cap of $21.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.30. Dover Co. has a 52 week low of $79.87 and a 52 week high of $155.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The industrial products company reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. Dover had a return on equity of 26.73% and a net margin of 10.02%. Dover’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.39 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Dover Co. will post 5.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a $0.495 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. Dover’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.39%.

In related news, SVP Ivonne M. Cabrera sold 3,617 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.00, for a total value of $481,061.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 21,454 shares in the company, valued at $2,853,382. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on DOV shares. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Dover from $159.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Dover from $142.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Dover in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Dover from $138.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on shares of Dover from $159.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $149.91.

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The Engineered Products segment provides aftermarket vehicle, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, bearings, drives, electric monitoring, and fluid dispensing systems.

