Cwm LLC Lowers Holdings in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD)

Cwm LLC trimmed its holdings in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) by 37.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 602 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 356 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in JD.com were worth $51,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in JD.com by 3.6% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,238 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,201,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of JD.com by 27.0% during the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 4,710 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $397,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT boosted its stake in shares of JD.com by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 37,377 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,152,000 after acquiring an additional 1,655 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its stake in shares of JD.com by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 681,290 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $57,453,000 after acquiring an additional 81,414 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cordatus Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of JD.com by 70.3% during the 1st quarter. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,829 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $576,000 after acquiring an additional 2,818 shares in the last quarter. 40.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get JD.com alerts:

JD.com stock opened at $67.03 on Friday. JD.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $46.37 and a fifty-two week high of $108.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $78.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.61. The company has a market capitalization of $89.78 billion, a PE ratio of 25.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.92.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The information services provider reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $1.30. JD.com had a net margin of 4.14% and a return on equity of 10.00%. The firm had revenue of $224.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $219.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that JD.com, Inc. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on JD. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of JD.com from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of JD.com from $120.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of JD.com in a report on Monday, January 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $114.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of JD.com from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of JD.com in a report on Monday, January 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.00.

JD.com Company Profile

JD.com, Inc operates as an e-commerce company and retail infrastructure service provider in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, JD Retail and New Businesses. The company offers home appliances; mobile handsets and other digital products; desktop, laptop, and other computers, as well as printers and other office equipment; furniture and household goods; apparel; cosmetics, personal care items, and pet products; women's shoes, bags, jewelry, and luxury goods; men's shoes, sports gears, and fitness equipment; automobiles and accessories; maternal and childcare products, toys, and musical instruments; and food, beverage, and fresh produce.

See Also: Trading Penny Stocks



Receive News & Ratings for JD.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JD.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.