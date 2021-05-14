VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) Shares Purchased by Meeder Asset Management Inc.

Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) by 123.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 731 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in VeriSign were worth $145,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ADE LLC acquired a new position in VeriSign during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in VeriSign during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in VeriSign during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in VeriSign during the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its stake in VeriSign by 66.7% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 235 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. 90.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on VRSN shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded VeriSign from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $213.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 15th. Citigroup upped their price target on VeriSign from $235.00 to $245.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on VeriSign from $235.00 to $245.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded VeriSign from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th.

VRSN opened at $219.25 on Friday. VeriSign, Inc. has a one year low of $184.60 and a one year high of $224.96. The company has a market cap of $24.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.53 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $209.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $202.62.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The information services provider reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.04. VeriSign had a negative return on equity of 54.86% and a net margin of 63.32%. The business had revenue of $323.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $322.82 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.42 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that VeriSign, Inc. will post 5.26 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 613 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $122,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,696,200. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO D James Bidzos sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.51, for a total value of $1,311,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 833,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $182,041,992.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 34,778 shares of company stock worth $7,190,529. Company insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and internet infrastructure that enables internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of the 13 internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which support global e-commerce.

