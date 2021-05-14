Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC) Stock Position Lessened by AE Wealth Management LLC

AE Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC) by 22.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,676 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,183 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Hancock Whitney were worth $322,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its stake in Hancock Whitney by 320.0% during the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 2,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 1,616 shares in the last quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Hancock Whitney by 0.3% during the first quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 125,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,286,000 after buying an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in Hancock Whitney during the first quarter valued at about $57,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Hancock Whitney by 5.7% during the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 8,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after buying an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crescent Capital Consulting LLC boosted its stake in Hancock Whitney by 13.6% during the first quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC now owns 7,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 849 shares in the last quarter. 73.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Hancock Whitney stock opened at $49.47 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $44.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.95. The company has a market cap of $4.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -69.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Hancock Whitney Co. has a 1 year low of $14.88 and a 1 year high of $50.28.

Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $321.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $314.28 million. Hancock Whitney had a negative return on equity of 1.58% and a negative net margin of 4.01%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.28) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Hancock Whitney Co. will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 8th were paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 5th. Hancock Whitney’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.93%.

In other Hancock Whitney news, Director Christine L. Pickering sold 615 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.54, for a total value of $30,467.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Cecil W. Knight, Jr. sold 2,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.88, for a total value of $94,024.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,528 shares in the company, valued at $1,125,344.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on HWC shares. TheStreet raised Hancock Whitney from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Hancock Whitney from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Hancock Whitney from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Hancock Whitney has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.14.

Hancock Whitney Profile

Hancock Whitney Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Hancock Whitney Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to commercial, small business, and retail customers. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest-bearing demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, and time deposit accounts.

