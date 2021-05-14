Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX) Holdings Raised by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX) by 8.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 63,541 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,701 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Relx were worth $1,600,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in Relx by 68.7% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,004 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Relx by 157.1% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,134 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 693 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Relx by 215.7% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,550 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,059 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Relx during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in shares of Relx during the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Institutional investors own 3.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on RELX. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Relx in a report on Friday, February 19th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Relx in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Relx in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Relx in a report on Monday, March 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy”.

Shares of RELX opened at $25.75 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $49.73 billion, a PE ratio of 21.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.72. Relx Plc has a one year low of $19.52 and a one year high of $27.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $26.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.66.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th will be issued a $0.4693 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th. This is an increase from Relx’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.17. Relx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 78.99%.

RELX PLC provides information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Scientific, Technical & Medical; Risk; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Scientific, Technical & Medical segment provides information and analytics that help institutions and professionals to progress in science and advance healthcare.

