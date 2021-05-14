US Bancorp DE Boosts Stake in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV)

US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) by 3.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,464 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 671 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Live Nation Entertainment were worth $1,734,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LYV. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 448.1% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 444 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 92.9% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 486 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the period. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA acquired a new stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 76.1% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 509 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.90% of the company’s stock.

LYV opened at $81.23 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.63. The company has a market cap of $17.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.70 and a beta of 1.38. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a 52-week low of $36.01 and a 52-week high of $94.63. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $75.86.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.66) by $0.22. The business had revenue of $290.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $287.45 million. Live Nation Entertainment had a negative net margin of 32.49% and a negative return on equity of 161.81%. The company’s revenue was down 78.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.94) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post -8.52 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $88.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a research report on Thursday. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.33.

In other news, EVP Michael Rowles sold 73,869 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.01, for a total value of $6,648,948.69. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 225,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,321,287.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Joe Berchtold sold 85,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.80, for a total transaction of $7,803,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 915,769 shares in the company, valued at $84,067,594.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 420,369 shares of company stock worth $37,596,584. Insiders own 5.48% of the company’s stock.

About Live Nation Entertainment

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues; operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates associated content; and offers management and other services to artists.

