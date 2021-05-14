US Bancorp DE Sells 21,648 Shares of Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD)

US Bancorp DE trimmed its position in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) by 19.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 87,272 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock after selling 21,648 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Barrick Gold were worth $1,728,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Barrick Gold in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Barrick Gold during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold by 241.5% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 1,414 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Barrick Gold during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold by 272.9% during the 4th quarter. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,540 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,127 shares during the last quarter. 60.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Barrick Gold alerts:

Shares of NYSE GOLD opened at $23.58 on Friday. Barrick Gold Corp has a 1 year low of $18.64 and a 1 year high of $31.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 4.49 and a quick ratio of 3.28. The company’s 50-day moving average is $21.60 and its 200 day moving average is $22.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.87, a P/E/G ratio of 9.12 and a beta of -0.02.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.02. Barrick Gold had a net margin of 24.81% and a return on equity of 5.63%. The business had revenue of $2.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.16 earnings per share. Barrick Gold’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Barrick Gold Corp will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. Barrick Gold’s payout ratio is currently 47.06%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on GOLD shares. TheStreet raised shares of Barrick Gold from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of Barrick Gold in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Barrick Gold from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of Barrick Gold from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “action list buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Barrick Gold from $42.50 to $43.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.53.

Barrick Gold Company Profile

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

See Also: 12b-1 Fees

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX).

Receive News & Ratings for Barrick Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barrick Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.