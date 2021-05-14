US Bancorp DE Decreases Holdings in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT)

US Bancorp DE trimmed its stake in shares of Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,094 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 270 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Textron were worth $1,688,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Textron by 1.0% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 149,586 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $5,437,000 after buying an additional 1,429 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Textron by 22.4% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 14,200 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $686,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Textron by 72.0% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,998 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $193,000 after buying an additional 1,673 shares in the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Textron in the fourth quarter worth about $223,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Textron in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. 85.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP Mark S. Bamford sold 3,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.75, for a total value of $170,775.00. Also, Director Kathleen M. Bader sold 10,775 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total transaction of $689,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TXT opened at $66.71 on Friday. Textron Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.92 and a 1-year high of $69.16. The stock has a market cap of $15.06 billion, a PE ratio of 56.06, a P/E/G ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 1.77. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

Textron (NYSE:TXT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The aerospace company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.23. Textron had a net margin of 2.26% and a return on equity of 8.69%. The business had revenue of $2.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.75 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Textron Inc. will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be paid a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. Textron’s payout ratio is 2.14%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on TXT shares. Barclays raised shares of Textron from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Textron from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Textron from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Textron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Textron from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.30.

Textron Company Profile

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. The company's Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and commercial parts, as well as offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services.

