Stanley J. Meresman Sells 4,934 Shares of Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH) Stock

Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH) Director Stanley J. Meresman sold 4,934 shares of Guardant Health stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.01, for a total transaction of $656,271.34. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,196,158.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

NASDAQ GH opened at $109.77 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.47 and a beta of 0.57. Guardant Health, Inc. has a one year low of $74.31 and a one year high of $181.07. The business’s fifty day moving average is $150.17 and its 200-day moving average is $140.65.

Get Guardant Health alerts:

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.82) by $0.33. The company had revenue of $78.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.28 million. Guardant Health had a negative return on equity of 19.22% and a negative net margin of 67.14%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.29) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Guardant Health, Inc. will post -2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Guardant Health from $175.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup raised their price objective on Guardant Health from $155.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on Guardant Health from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut Guardant Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on Guardant Health from $140.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $166.09.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Guardant Health by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,404,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $824,989,000 after acquiring an additional 80,514 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in Guardant Health by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,811,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,478,000 after acquiring an additional 191,472 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in Guardant Health by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,640,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,404,000 after acquiring an additional 157,003 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Guardant Health by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,432,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,604,000 after acquiring an additional 117,511 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Guardant Health by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,124,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,581,000 after acquiring an additional 41,649 shares during the last quarter. 84.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Guardant Health Company Profile

Guardant Health, Inc, a precision oncology company, provides blood tests, data sets, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company offers Guardant360, Guardant360 CDx, and GuardantOMNI liquid biopsy-based tests for advanced stage cancer; and GuardantINFORM, an in-silico research platform that comprise a clinical-genomic liquid biopsy dataset of advanced cancer patients.

Recommended Story: Correction

Receive News & Ratings for Guardant Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guardant Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.