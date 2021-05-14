David C. Merritt Sells 1,000 Shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) Stock

Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) Director David C. Merritt sold 1,000 shares of Charter Communications stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $697.45, for a total transaction of $697,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,212,187.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHTR opened at $685.30 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $645.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $636.13. The stock has a market cap of $129.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.09, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.00. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 52-week low of $485.01 and a 52-week high of $704.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31.

Get Charter Communications alerts:

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $4.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.34 by ($0.23). Charter Communications had a return on equity of 7.50% and a net margin of 5.70%. The business had revenue of $12.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.86 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 14.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on CHTR. Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $700.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $570.00 to $660.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $690.00 to $720.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $725.00 to $771.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Charter Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $709.29.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in Charter Communications by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 571,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,570,000 after buying an additional 10,267 shares during the last quarter. South Dakota Investment Council purchased a new position in Charter Communications during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,547,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Charter Communications by 103.8% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 10,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,612,000 after buying an additional 295,258 shares during the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Charter Communications during the 1st quarter worth approximately $361,000. Finally, NewEdge Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Charter Communications during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,187,000. 70.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Charter Communications Company Profile

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company provides Internet services, such as security suite that protects computers from viruses and spyware; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers to enhance their in-home wireless Internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services, as well as video services.

Featured Story: What is Liquidity?

Receive News & Ratings for Charter Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charter Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.