Biomea Fusion (NASDAQ:BMEA) Now Covered by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Biomea Fusion (NASDAQ:BMEA) in a report released on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock.

BMEA has been the subject of several other reports. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Biomea Fusion in a research note on Tuesday. They set an overweight rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Biomea Fusion in a report on Tuesday. They set a buy rating and a $26.00 target price for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ BMEA opened at $15.91 on Tuesday. Biomea Fusion has a 12 month low of $14.10 and a 12 month high of $22.22.

Biomea Fusion, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of irreversible small molecules to treat patients with genetically defined cancers. Its lead product candidate is BMF-219, an orally bioavailable, potent, and selective irreversible inhibitor of MENIN, a transcriptional regulator in oncogenic signaling in multiple cancers.

