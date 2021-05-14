Barclays Lowers BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC) Price Target to $53.00

BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC) had its price target reduced by equities researchers at Barclays from $64.00 to $53.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 18.83% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on BIGC. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on BigCommerce from $132.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of BigCommerce in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Guggenheim raised BigCommerce from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. KeyCorp raised BigCommerce from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, William Blair assumed coverage on BigCommerce in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.13.

Shares of NASDAQ:BIGC opened at $44.60 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.06, a current ratio of 4.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. BigCommerce has a 12-month low of $42.17 and a 12-month high of $162.50. The business’s 50 day moving average is $55.48 and its 200 day moving average is $66.71.

BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $46.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.18 million. BigCommerce’s quarterly revenue was up 40.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that BigCommerce will post -1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Steven Joseph Murray sold 1,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.36, for a total transaction of $89,040,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Lisa Eggerton sold 9,365 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.92, for a total value of $514,325.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,880,382 shares of company stock worth $112,050,618.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC bought a new position in BigCommerce in the 4th quarter worth about $15,248,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. increased its stake in BigCommerce by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Nepsis Inc. bought a new position in BigCommerce in the 4th quarter worth about $7,127,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in BigCommerce in the 4th quarter worth about $405,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in BigCommerce in the 4th quarter worth about $129,000. Institutional investors own 19.00% of the company’s stock.

BigCommerce Company Profile

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc operates a software-as-a-service platform for small businesses, mid-markets, and large enterprises in the United States. The company's platform provides various services for launching and scaling ecommerce operation, including store design, catalog management, hosting, checkout, order management, reporting, and pre-integrations.

