Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) Price Target Lowered to $95.00 at DA Davidson

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) had its price objective trimmed by DA Davidson from $145.00 to $95.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an underperform rating on the stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on BYND. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on Beyond Meat from $155.00 to $125.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Stephens initiated coverage on Beyond Meat in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. They issued an overweight rating and a $190.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Beyond Meat from $112.00 to $99.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Beyond Meat in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Beyond Meat from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $124.05.

Shares of BYND opened at $101.52 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.66, a current ratio of 8.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $128.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $140.47. The stock has a market cap of $6.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -225.60 and a beta of 1.96. Beyond Meat has a 52 week low of $99.86 and a 52 week high of $221.00.

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $108.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $112.92 million. Beyond Meat had a negative return on equity of 4.49% and a negative net margin of 6.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.05 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Beyond Meat will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Beyond Meat news, COO Sanjay C. Shah sold 4,570 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.82, for a total transaction of $643,547.40. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 37,295 shares in the company, valued at $5,251,881.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Charles Muth sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.67, for a total value of $269,175.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 71,779 shares in the company, valued at $7,728,444.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 17,070 shares of company stock worth $2,290,022. Company insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Safir Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Beyond Meat in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Beyond Meat by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Beyond Meat in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Beyond Meat in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Beyond Meat by 142.9% in the fourth quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.09% of the company’s stock.

Beyond Meat, Inc, a food company, manufactures, markets, and sells plant-based meat products in the United States and internationally. It operates under the Beyond Meat, Beyond Burger, Beyond Beef, Beyond Sausage, Beyond Breakfast Sausage, Beyond Chicken, Beyond Fried Chicken, Beyond Meatball, the Caped Steer Logo, Go Beyond, Eat What You Love, The Cookout Classic, The Future of Protein, and The Future of Protein Beyond Meat and design trademarks.

