EVO Payments, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOP) CAO Sells $726,809.58 in Stock

EVO Payments, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOP) CAO Anthony J. Radesca sold 25,746 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.23, for a total value of $726,809.58. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,901 shares in the company, valued at $307,735.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of EVOP opened at $27.48 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.68. EVO Payments, Inc. has a one year low of $18.50 and a one year high of $31.99. The company has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -101.78 and a beta of 1.73.

EVO Payments (NASDAQ:EVOP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.13. EVO Payments had a negative return on equity of 6.43% and a negative net margin of 1.37%. The firm had revenue of $106.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.63 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.12) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that EVO Payments, Inc. will post 0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on EVOP. Zacks Investment Research upgraded EVO Payments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Barclays upped their price objective on EVO Payments from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Compass Point upgraded EVO Payments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective (up from $30.00) on shares of EVO Payments in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. EVO Payments has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.67.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Trexquant Investment LP lifted its holdings in EVO Payments by 167.5% during the 1st quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 23,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $650,000 after buying an additional 14,780 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in EVO Payments during the 1st quarter worth $489,000. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in EVO Payments by 238.9% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 45,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,248,000 after buying an additional 31,949 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in EVO Payments by 30.6% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,523,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,931,000 after buying an additional 357,368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Granite Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of EVO Payments by 48.6% in the 1st quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 234,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,458,000 after purchasing an additional 76,787 shares during the period. 52.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About EVO Payments

EVO Payments, Inc operates as an integrated merchant acquirer and payment processor in the Americas and Europe. Its payment and commerce solutions consist of gateway solutions, online fraud prevention and management reporting, online hosted payments page capabilities, cellphone-based SMS integrated payment collection services, security tokenization and encryption solutions at the point-of-sale, dynamic currency conversion, ACH, loyalty offers, and other ancillary solutions.

