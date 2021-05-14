The Gorman-Rupp Company (NYSE:GRC) Stock Position Decreased by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE cut its position in shares of The Gorman-Rupp Company (NYSE:GRC) by 0.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 54,142 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 348 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE owned 0.21% of The Gorman-Rupp worth $1,792,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Gorman-Rupp by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,471,621 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,755,000 after purchasing an additional 112,702 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of The Gorman-Rupp by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 301,387 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,780,000 after purchasing an additional 33,067 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of The Gorman-Rupp by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 278,025 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,022,000 after purchasing an additional 24,940 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of The Gorman-Rupp by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 249,823 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,107,000 after purchasing an additional 20,961 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV raised its stake in shares of The Gorman-Rupp by 31.8% during the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 130,616 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,325,000 after purchasing an additional 31,512 shares in the last quarter. 53.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet lowered The Gorman-Rupp from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th.

Shares of NYSE GRC opened at $35.32 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $922.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.29 and a beta of 0.55. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.41. The Gorman-Rupp Company has a 52 week low of $25.00 and a 52 week high of $36.75.

The Gorman-Rupp (NYSE:GRC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28. The business had revenue of $89.03 million for the quarter. The Gorman-Rupp had a return on equity of 9.30% and a net margin of 7.42%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th.

About The Gorman-Rupp

The Gorman-Rupp Company designs, manufactures, and sells pumps and pump systems worldwide. The company's products include self-priming centrifugal, standard centrifugal, magnetic drive centrifugal, axial and mixed flow, vertical turbine line shaft, submersible, high pressure booster, rotary gear, diaphragm, bellows, and oscillating pumps.

