US Bancorp DE Acquires 154 Shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC)

US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,594 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Marriott Vacations Worldwide were worth $1,844,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VAC. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC bought a new position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 277.8% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 315.2% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. 79.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO John E. Geller, Jr. sold 4,500 shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.94, for a total value of $764,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 95,829 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,285,180.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO R. Lee Cunningham sold 1,139 shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.00, for a total transaction of $208,437.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 16,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,089,772. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,949 shares of company stock worth $2,549,501 in the last ninety days. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on VAC shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $178.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $145.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $128.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $151.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $165.00 to $174.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Marriott Vacations Worldwide currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $169.14.

NYSE:VAC opened at $169.18 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.60, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.22 billion, a PE ratio of -41.88 and a beta of 2.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $174.36 and its 200 day moving average is $149.34. Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. has a 12 month low of $62.27 and a 12 month high of $190.97.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by ($0.20). Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a positive return on equity of 2.53% and a negative net margin of 4.99%. Research analysts predict that Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Company Profile

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation, a vacation company, develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related products. It operates through two segments, Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management. The company manages vacation ownership and related products under the Marriott Vacation Club, Grand Residences by Marriott, Sheraton Vacation Club, Westin Vacation Club, Hyatt Residence Club, and Marriott Vacation Club Pulse brands.

