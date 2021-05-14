Park Avenue Securities LLC Grows Position in Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV)

Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV) by 42.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 33,611 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,941 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Ambev were worth $92,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Ambev by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 31,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 3,589 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ambev by 48.8% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 12,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 4,059 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ambev by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 41,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 4,333 shares during the period. Veracity Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ambev by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 81,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 4,380 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ambev by 71.4% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 10,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 4,507 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ABEV stock opened at $3.22 on Friday. Ambev S.A. has a 52-week low of $1.91 and a 52-week high of $3.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.83.

Ambev (NYSE:ABEV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03. Ambev had a return on equity of 13.86% and a net margin of 16.33%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ambev S.A. will post 0.1 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ABEV. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ambev from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup cut Ambev from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Scotiabank began coverage on Ambev in a report on Thursday, April 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut Ambev from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Bradesco Corretora raised Ambev from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Ambev presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

About Ambev

Ambev SA, through its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells beer, draft beer, carbonated soft drinks (CSD), other non-alcoholic beverages, malt, and food products in the Americas. It operates through three segments: Brazil; Central America and the Caribbean; Latin America South; and Canada. The company offers beer primarily under the Skol, Brahma, Antarctica, Brahva, Brahva Gold, Extra, Budweiser, Bud Light, Stella Artois, Corona, Modelo Especial, Beck, Leffe, Hoegaarden, Bucanero, Cristal, Mayabe, Cacique, Presidente, Brahma Light, President Light, Bohemia, The One, Banks, Deputy, Quilmes ClÃ¡sica, PaceÃ±a, TaquiÃ±a, Huari, Becker, CusqueÃ±a, Pilsen, Ouro Fino, Patricia, Michelob Ultra, Busch, Labatt Blue, Alexander Keith's, and Kokanee brands.

