AppLovin (NYSE:APP) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of AppLovin (NYSE:APP) in a research note released on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of AppLovin in a research report on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of AppLovin in a research report on Monday. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. Truist initiated coverage on shares of AppLovin in a research report on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $76.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of AppLovin in a research report on Monday. They issued an overweight rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of AppLovin in a research report on Monday. They issued an outperform rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $75.00.

NYSE APP opened at $49.87 on Monday. AppLovin has a 1 year low of $49.41 and a 1 year high of $71.51.

In other news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 2,500,000 shares of AppLovin stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.90, for a total transaction of $194,750,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for mobile app developers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their apps worldwide. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a solution to automate, optimize, and manage user acquisition investments for business clients; and MAX, an in-app bidding solution that optimizes purchases of app ad inventory.

