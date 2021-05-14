State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Sells 1,688 Shares of Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D cut its stake in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX) by 4.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 37,490 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,688 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Comfort Systems USA were worth $2,803,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in Comfort Systems USA by 330.3% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 469 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Comfort Systems USA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Comfort Systems USA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Comfort Systems USA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Finally, Clarus Group Inc. bought a new stake in Comfort Systems USA during the 1st quarter worth approximately $129,000. Institutional investors own 91.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Comfort Systems USA alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently commented on FIX shares. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Comfort Systems USA from $60.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Comfort Systems USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 4th.

In other Comfort Systems USA news, CAO Julie Shaeff sold 17,201 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.30, for a total value of $1,501,647.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 32,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,805,123.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Brian E. Lane sold 41,954 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.36, for a total transaction of $3,119,699.44. Following the sale, the insider now owns 263,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,585,977.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 107,326 shares of company stock worth $8,440,199. 3.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:FIX opened at $82.11 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $79.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.38 and a beta of 1.05. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a one year low of $27.54 and a one year high of $88.53.

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The construction company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.17. Comfort Systems USA had a return on equity of 21.36% and a net margin of 4.91%. The business had revenue of $669.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $680.75 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Comfort Systems USA, Inc. will post 3.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. Comfort Systems USA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.33%.

Comfort Systems USA Company Profile

Comfort Systems USA, Inc provides mechanical and electrical installation, renovation, maintenance, repair, and replacement services for the mechanical and electrical services industry in the United States. It engages in the design, engineering, integration, installation, and start-up of mechanical, electrical, and plumbing (MEP) systems; and maintenance, repair, replacement, renovation, expansion, reconfiguration, and monitoring of existing buildings The company offers its services for heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) systems, as well as plumbing, piping and controls, off-site construction, electrical, monitoring, and fire protection.

Featured Story: How to Calculate Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX).

Receive News & Ratings for Comfort Systems USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comfort Systems USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.