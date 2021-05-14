Morgan Stanley Boosts Coursera (NASDAQ:COUR) Price Target to $58.00

Coursera (NASDAQ:COUR) had its target price raised by Morgan Stanley from $55.00 to $58.00 in a report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

COUR has been the subject of several other reports. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Coursera in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a buy rating and a $56.00 price target for the company. BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of Coursera from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Truist began coverage on shares of Coursera in a report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a buy rating and a $54.00 price target for the company. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Coursera in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a buy rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group initiated coverage on shares of Coursera in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They set an outperform rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $52.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:COUR opened at $34.30 on Monday. Coursera has a one year low of $32.59 and a one year high of $62.53.

In other news, major shareholder G Squared Equity Management Lp acquired 300,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $33.00 per share, for a total transaction of $9,900,000.00.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COUR. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Coursera in the first quarter valued at about $116,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in shares of Coursera during the first quarter valued at about $450,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Coursera during the first quarter valued at about $148,011,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Coursera during the first quarter valued at about $3,375,000. Finally, Symmetry Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Coursera during the first quarter valued at about $338,000.

Coursera Company Profile

Coursera, Inc operates an educational content platform that connects learners, educators, and institutions worldwide. As of December 31, 2020, the company offered approximately 4,000 courses across a range of domains, including data science, technology, business, health, social sciences, and arts and humanities.

