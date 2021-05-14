NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Now Covered by Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $800.00 target price on the computer hardware maker’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen increased their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $650.00 to $675.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Cascend Securities raised their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $620.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $560.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Raymond James raised shares of NVIDIA from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $700.00 to $750.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $700.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $611.84.

NVIDIA stock opened at $546.61 on Monday. NVIDIA has a twelve month low of $307.50 and a twelve month high of $648.57. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $580.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $546.79. The company has a market capitalization of $340.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.46, a P/E/G ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 3.52, a current ratio of 3.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The computer hardware maker reported $3.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.29. NVIDIA had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 32.61%. The firm had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.89 EPS. Equities analysts expect that NVIDIA will post 7.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.12%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 9th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.94%.

In other NVIDIA news, Director Persis Drell sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $587.53, for a total value of $705,036.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,896,355.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert K. Burgess sold 14,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $627.95, for a total transaction of $9,105,275.00. Insiders sold 21,804 shares of company stock valued at $13,207,675 over the last three months. 4.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,799,146 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $23,394,117,000 after acquiring an additional 871,896 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 1.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,676,662 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $5,152,368,000 after acquiring an additional 175,120 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 76,947.4% in the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 7,303,326 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 7,293,847 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,076,228,000. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 15.3% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,411,897 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,889,574,000 after buying an additional 719,524 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.70% of the company’s stock.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Graphics and Compute & Networking. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise design; GRID software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; and automotive platforms for infotainment systems.

