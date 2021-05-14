Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC) PT Raised to $55.00

Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC) had its price target lifted by Credit Suisse Group from $45.00 to $55.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the business services provider’s stock.

KFRC has been the subject of several other reports. Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of Kforce from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Kforce from $53.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kforce from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $67.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Truist boosted their price target on shares of Kforce from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Kforce presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $55.14.

Shares of NASDAQ:KFRC opened at $59.51 on Monday. Kforce has a 52-week low of $25.73 and a 52-week high of $62.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $55.76 and a 200 day moving average of $47.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of 24.59 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a current ratio of 2.65.

Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.01). Kforce had a return on equity of 32.56% and a net margin of 3.77%. The company had revenue of $363.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $359.24 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Kforce will post 2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. Kforce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.15%.

In other news, CEO David L. Dunkel sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.72, for a total transaction of $820,800.00. Also, Director Ralph Struzziero sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.15, for a total transaction of $250,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 148,143 shares of company stock valued at $8,160,157. Insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Kforce by 187.4% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 28,115 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,507,000 after buying an additional 18,331 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Kforce by 34.0% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 34,934 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,872,000 after buying an additional 8,871 shares in the last quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in Kforce in the first quarter worth about $1,319,000. Origin Asset Management LLP bought a new position in Kforce in the first quarter worth about $209,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in Kforce by 33.6% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,927 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 736 shares in the last quarter. 77.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Kforce

Kforce Inc provides professional staffing services and solutions in the United States. It operates through Technology (Tech) and Finance and Accounting (FA) segments. The Tech segment provides temporary and permanent satffing services to its clients primarily in the areas of information technology, such as systems/applications architecture and development, data management, business and artificial intelligence, machine learning, and network architecture and security.

