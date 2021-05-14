Brokerages Anticipate Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) Will Post Earnings of -$1.46 Per Share

Analysts expect that Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) will announce ($1.46) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for Sarepta Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($2.05) to ($0.79). Sarepta Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($1.93) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 24.4%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sarepta Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($7.83) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($9.30) to ($6.18). For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($4.88) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($10.82) to $3.07. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Sarepta Therapeutics.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.01) by ($0.09). Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 121.30% and a negative return on equity of 61.62%. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.23) earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on SRPT shares. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Sarepta Therapeutics from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Sarepta Therapeutics from $95.00 to $93.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Sarepta Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $166.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on Sarepta Therapeutics from $158.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $150.38.

In related news, Director Hans Lennart Rudolf Wigzell sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.51, for a total value of $835,100.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 26,518 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,214,518.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director M Kathleen Behrens sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.76, for a total value of $428,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 135,517 shares in the company, valued at $11,621,937.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sands Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics by 209.9% in the 1st quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 3,028,090 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $225,684,000 after buying an additional 2,050,954 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics by 665.8% in the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 1,860,293 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $138,648,000 after buying an additional 1,617,382 shares in the last quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,750,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $298,358,000 after buying an additional 75,000 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 969,763 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $72,190,000 after buying an additional 30,880 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 499,371 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $85,138,000 after buying an additional 37,212 shares in the last quarter. 89.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:SRPT opened at $72.51 on Tuesday. Sarepta Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $67.68 and a twelve month high of $181.83. The company has a quick ratio of 5.56, a current ratio of 6.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $72.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $108.21. The company has a market cap of $5.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.27 and a beta of 2.01.

Sarepta Therapeutics Company Profile

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-targeted therapeutics, gene therapy, and other genetic therapeutic modalities for the treatment of rare diseases. The company offers EXONDYS 51 injection to treat duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) in patients who have a confirmed mutation of the DMD gene that is amenable to exon 51 skipping; and VYONDYS 53 for the treatment of DMD in patients who have a confirmed mutation of the DMD gene that is amenable to exon 53 skipping.

