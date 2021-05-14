Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.34 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH) (TSE:AUP) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.34) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.37) to ($0.30). Aurinia Pharmaceuticals posted earnings per share of ($0.26) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 30.8%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aurinia Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($1.16) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.41) to ($0.93). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.26) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.70) to $0.24. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Aurinia Pharmaceuticals.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH) (TSE:AUP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.05). Aurinia Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 173,992.23% and a negative return on equity of 36.98%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on AUPH shares. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $27.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Bloom Burton raised Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their price target on Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.29.

In related news, CEO Peter Greenleaf acquired 5,125 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.71 per share, for a total transaction of $54,888.75. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,461 shares in the company, valued at $112,037.31. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jill Leversage acquired 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.96 per share, for a total transaction of $27,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 3,700 shares in the company, valued at $40,552. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 18,525 shares of company stock valued at $191,722.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 550.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 812,324 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $11,234,000 after acquiring an additional 687,500 shares during the period. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 26.1% in the 4th quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 700,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $9,681,000 after purchasing an additional 145,000 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 76.2% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 666,597 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $9,219,000 after purchasing an additional 288,250 shares during the last quarter. DG Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $7,676,000. Finally, Blackcrane Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $6,535,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.21% of the company’s stock.

AUPH opened at $10.96 on Tuesday. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $9.72 and a 12-month high of $20.50. The stock has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.46 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a 50 day moving average of $12.38 and a 200-day moving average of $13.95.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies to treat various diseases with unmet medical need in Japan and China. The company offers LUPKYNIS for the treatment of adult patients with active lupus nephritis. It has a collaboration and license agreement with Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd.

