Park Avenue Securities LLC Buys New Shares in Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM)

Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 3,962 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,402,230 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $221,607,000 after acquiring an additional 339,182 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 19.7% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,163,534 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $108,912,000 after acquiring an additional 356,585 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,569,412 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $79,004,000 after acquiring an additional 148,994 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 816,284 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $41,091,000 after buying an additional 17,118 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management during the 4th quarter worth about $31,584,000. 66.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

APAM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $59.00 in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $58.00 target price (down previously from $68.00) on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from $58.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.83.

Shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management stock opened at $51.01 on Friday. Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.41 and a twelve month high of $57.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.91.

Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The asset manager reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.02. Artisan Partners Asset Management had a net margin of 21.73% and a return on equity of 179.65%. The business had revenue of $290.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $282.11 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.66 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 43.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. Artisan Partners Asset Management’s payout ratio is presently 145.32%.

In other news, Director Tench Coxe bought 98,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $51.06 per share, for a total transaction of $5,003,880.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 24.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Artisan Partners Asset Management

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to pension and profit sharing plans, trusts, endowments, foundations, charitable organizations, government entities, private funds and non-U.S. funds, as well as mutual funds, non-U.S. funds and collective trusts.

