Park Avenue Securities LLC Raises Stock Holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM)

Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM) by 5.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,567 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 696 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust were worth $214,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. 3EDGE Asset Management LP increased its position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. 3EDGE Asset Management LP now owns 10,087,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,494,000 after buying an additional 611,544 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 286,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,866,000 after buying an additional 17,974 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 28.2% during the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 561,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,546,000 after buying an additional 123,397 shares in the last quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. increased its position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 23.0% during the 1st quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 15,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 2,938 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boenning & Scattergood Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $397,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:GLDM opened at $18.19 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $17.56 and its 200 day moving average is $18.07. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust has a 1 year low of $16.65 and a 1 year high of $20.63.

