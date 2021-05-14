One Day In July LLC Has $1.06 Million Stock Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

One Day In July LLC raised its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 7.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,705 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 604 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up 0.3% of One Day In July LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. One Day In July LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $1,063,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAPL. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 141.5% in the 1st quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc now owns 23,855 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,913,000 after purchasing an additional 13,976 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Apple by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 217,274 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $28,830,000 after acquiring an additional 10,394 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Apple by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 415,669 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $55,155,000 after acquiring an additional 11,807 shares in the last quarter. Prosperity Planning Inc. increased its stake in shares of Apple by 324.9% in the 1st quarter. Prosperity Planning Inc. now owns 11,760 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,436,000 after acquiring an additional 8,992 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grand Central Investment Group bought a new stake in Apple during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,546,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Apple alerts:

In related news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.80, for a total transaction of $2,257,600.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 333,044 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,228,243.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 18,216 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.01, for a total transaction of $2,441,126.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 290,155 shares of company stock valued at $37,610,735. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AAPL opened at $124.97 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.09 trillion, a P/E ratio of 38.33, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.33. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $75.05 and a one year high of $145.09. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $129.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $126.50.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.41. Apple had a net margin of 20.91% and a return on equity of 75.15%. The business had revenue of $89.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 53.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. This is an increase from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.83%.

AAPL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Apple from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $171.00 price objective (up previously from $154.00) on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Apple from $158.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.57.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

Recommended Story: Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.