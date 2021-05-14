Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Sold by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 4.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,733,870 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 126,607 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises approximately 4.1% of Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $644,565,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Resolute Partners Group bought a new position in Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new position in Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 3,250.0% in the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 134 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 82,199 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 4,736 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new position in Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors own 69.01% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $243.03 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.83 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.83. Microsoft Co. has a twelve month low of $175.68 and a twelve month high of $263.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $250.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $230.64. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The software giant reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $41.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.83 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.74% and a net margin of 32.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.40 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 19th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is presently 38.89%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on MSFT shares. Barclays raised their target price on Microsoft from $269.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “buy” rating and set a $283.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $290.00 target price on the stock. Fundamental Research lifted their price objective on Microsoft from $236.60 to $256.70 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $292.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $287.24.

In related news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 6,086 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.66, for a total transaction of $1,537,688.76. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 92,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,274,786.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Bradford L. Smith sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.27, for a total value of $2,002,160.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 694,584 shares in the company, valued at $173,833,537.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

