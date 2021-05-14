Strs Ohio Trims Stake in Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO)

Strs Ohio reduced its stake in shares of Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO) by 20.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,700 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Q2 were worth $571,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Q2 in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Q2 in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $172,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in shares of Q2 by 245.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,381 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $175,000 after buying an additional 981 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Q2 by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,535 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $194,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Q2 in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $220,000.

Shares of Q2 stock opened at $91.39 on Friday. Q2 Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $75.67 and a 52 week high of $148.56. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $101.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $115.88. The firm has a market cap of $5.15 billion, a PE ratio of -40.08 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a quick ratio of 3.31, a current ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The technology company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.19. Q2 had a negative return on equity of 4.99% and a negative net margin of 30.34%. The business had revenue of $108.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.21 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Q2 Holdings, Inc. will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Matthew P. Flake sold 7,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.40, for a total value of $897,559.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 258,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,622,040. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO John E. Breeden sold 4,399 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.92, for a total value of $487,937.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 98,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,939,152.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 186,846 shares of company stock worth $20,728,730. Corporate insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson raised Q2 from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $128.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Q2 from $115.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Gabelli raised Q2 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Q2 from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on Q2 from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.83.

Q2 Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based digital banking solutions to regional and community financial institutions (RCFIs) in the United States. The company offers Q2 Digital Banking and Transactions, a browser-based digital banking solution that delivers RCFI-branded digital banking capabilities; Q2mobility App, a mobile and tablet digital banking solution; Q2mobile Remote Deposit Capture, a partnered solution that allows remote check deposit capture; and Q2 Person-to-Person Payments, a partnered integrated person-to-person payments solution.

