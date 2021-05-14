Park Avenue Securities LLC Sells 589 Shares of Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU)

Park Avenue Securities LLC lessened its holdings in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) by 36.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,033 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 589 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Baidu were worth $225,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Baidu in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY acquired a new stake in Baidu during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Baidu during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in Baidu during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. increased its position in Baidu by 22,678.5% during the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 8,331,235 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 8,294,660 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Baidu alerts:

Shares of BIDU opened at $179.30 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business’s fifty day moving average is $211.38 and its 200 day moving average is $214.74. Baidu, Inc. has a 12-month low of $90.94 and a 12-month high of $354.82. The stock has a market cap of $60.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.04 and a beta of 1.16.

A number of analysts have weighed in on BIDU shares. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Baidu in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Baidu from $383.00 to $385.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. China Renaissance Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price objective (down previously from $325.00) on shares of Baidu in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Baidu from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Baidu from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $266.00.

Baidu Profile

Baidu, Inc provides internet search services primarily in China. Its Baidu Core segment offers products for users, including Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Haokan short video app; and Quanmin flash video app for users to create and share short videos.

Recommended Story: Outstanding Shares and The Effect on Share Price



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIDU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU).

Receive News & Ratings for Baidu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baidu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.