Park Avenue Securities LLC Takes Position in Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP)

Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 8,588 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Hudson Pacific Properties by 33.2% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,069 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 1,513 shares during the last quarter. Ninepoint Partners LP purchased a new position in Hudson Pacific Properties in the 4th quarter worth $163,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Hudson Pacific Properties in the 1st quarter worth $209,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Hudson Pacific Properties in the 4th quarter worth $201,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in Hudson Pacific Properties in the 4th quarter worth $227,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.11% of the company’s stock.

HPP stock opened at $26.83 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.62 and a 12-month high of $30.97. The stock has a market cap of $4.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 191.64, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $27.76 and its 200 day moving average is $25.52.

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.42). Hudson Pacific Properties had a return on equity of 0.61% and a net margin of 2.76%. The firm had revenue of $192.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $196.20 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. will post 1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 19th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 18th. Hudson Pacific Properties’s payout ratio is 49.26%.

In other Hudson Pacific Properties news, Director Jonathan M. Glaser sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.05, for a total value of $56,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 105,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,962,416.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on HPP. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Hudson Pacific Properties from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Scotiabank lowered Hudson Pacific Properties from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Hudson Pacific Properties from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler cut Hudson Pacific Properties from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.31.

Hudson Pacific is a real estate investment trust with a portfolio of office and studio properties totaling nearly 19 million square feet, including land for development. Focused on premier West Coast epicenters of innovation, media and technology, its anchor tenants include Fortune 500 and leading growth companies such as Netflix, Google, Square, Uber, NFL Enterprises and more.

