DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Has $591,000 Holdings in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) by 20.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,947 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,007 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Guidewire Software were worth $591,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Insight Financial Services acquired a new position in shares of Guidewire Software during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Guidewire Software by 140.2% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 293 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Guidewire Software during the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Guidewire Software by 159.8% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 647 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Guidewire Software during the 4th quarter worth about $84,000.

Guidewire Software stock opened at $93.14 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -238.82 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 7.27, a current ratio of 7.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Guidewire Software, Inc. has a twelve month low of $88.69 and a twelve month high of $134.21. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $103.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $114.22.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The technology company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $180.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $170.28 million. Guidewire Software had a negative net margin of 4.29% and a positive return on equity of 0.81%. The business’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Guidewire Software, Inc. will post -1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GWRE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Guidewire Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $106.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Guidewire Software in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Guidewire Software in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Guidewire Software from $140.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Guidewire Software from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $124.11.

In other news, insider Michael Polelle sold 654 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.43, for a total transaction of $69,605.22. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $539,174.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Marcus Ryu sold 5,273 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.94, for a total transaction of $537,529.62. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,179 shares in the company, valued at $2,362,867.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,312 shares of company stock worth $2,008,962 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

About Guidewire Software

Guidewire Software, Inc provides software products for property and casualty insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite comprising Guidewire PolicyCenter, BillingCenter, and ClaimCenter applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform, which offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers.

