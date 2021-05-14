National Bank Financial Reaffirms “Outperform” Rating for InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:IIPZF)

InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:IIPZF)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by stock analysts at National Bank Financial in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Desjardins raised their price target on shares of InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust from $15.50 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity cut shares of InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust from $15.50 to $16.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.07.

Shares of OTCMKTS IIPZF opened at $13.18 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $11.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.81. The company has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a PE ratio of 5.54 and a beta of 0.24. InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52-week low of $9.21 and a 52-week high of $13.18.

InterRent REIT is a growth-oriented real estate investment trust engaged in increasing Unitholder value and creating a growing and sustainable distribution through the acquisition and ownership of multi-residential properties. InterRent's strategy is to expand its portfolio primarily within markets that have exhibited stable market vacancies, sufficient suites available to attain the critical mass necessary to implement an efficient portfolio management structure and, offer opportunities for accretive acquisitions.

