Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Acquires 33,833 Shares of PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,223,393 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,833 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 3.13% of PVH worth $208,761,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in shares of PVH by 20.9% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 699 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in PVH by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 45,570 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $4,279,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in PVH by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 5,938 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $558,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in PVH by 85.1% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 411 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. Finally, Townsend & Associates Inc boosted its holdings in shares of PVH by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc now owns 46,787 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $4,393,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.70% of the company’s stock.

PVH opened at $107.64 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.71 and a beta of 2.33. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $108.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $95.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. PVH Corp. has a 12 month low of $36.34 and a 12 month high of $121.18.

PVH (NYSE:PVH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 29th. The textile maker reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.11 billion. PVH had a positive return on equity of 0.52% and a negative net margin of 14.99%. Equities research analysts forecast that PVH Corp. will post -1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on PVH from $107.00 to $100.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group raised their price target on PVH from $132.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on PVH from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. OTR Global assumed coverage on PVH in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “positive” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on PVH from $105.00 to $112.00 in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.76.

In related news, CEO Martijn Hagman sold 2,521 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.41, for a total transaction of $258,175.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Michael A. Shaffer sold 862 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.75, for a total value of $98,052.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 40,065 shares of company stock worth $4,262,284. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. It designs, markets, and retails men's, women's, and children's apparel and accessories, including branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, underwear, swimwear, swim-related products, handbags, accessories, footwear, outerwear, home furnishings, luggage products, sleepwear, loungewear, hats, scarves, gloves, socks, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, fragrance, home bed and bath furnishings, small leather goods, and other products.

