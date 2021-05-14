BMO Capital Markets Increases Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (NASDAQ:HMHC) Price Target to $11.00

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (NASDAQ:HMHC) had its price target boosted by BMO Capital Markets from $8.00 to $11.00 in a report published on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the business services provider’s stock.
NASDAQ HMHC opened at $9.26 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49. Houghton Mifflin Harcourt has a twelve month low of $1.03 and a twelve month high of $9.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of -2.22 and a beta of 1.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $8.06 and its 200 day moving average is $5.33.
Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (NASDAQ:HMHC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The business services provider reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.18. Houghton Mifflin Harcourt had a negative return on equity of 89.65% and a negative net margin of 48.80%.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HMHC. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt by 195.9% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 52,381 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 34,681 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new position in shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Eidelman Virant Capital bought a new position in shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt during the fourth quarter valued at $607,000. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt during the fourth quarter valued at $562,000. 86.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Company Profile
Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Company, a learning company, provides curriculum, supplemental, intervention solutions, and professional learning services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Education and HMH Books & Media. The Education segment provides educational products, technology platforms, and services, including print and digital content in the form of textbooks, digital courseware, instructional aids, educational assessment, and intervention solutions for students.
