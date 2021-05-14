BMO Capital Markets Increases Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (NASDAQ:HMHC) Price Target to $11.00

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (NASDAQ:HMHC) had its price target boosted by BMO Capital Markets from $8.00 to $11.00 in a report published on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the business services provider’s stock.

NASDAQ HMHC opened at $9.26 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49. Houghton Mifflin Harcourt has a twelve month low of $1.03 and a twelve month high of $9.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of -2.22 and a beta of 1.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $8.06 and its 200 day moving average is $5.33.

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (NASDAQ:HMHC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The business services provider reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.18. Houghton Mifflin Harcourt had a negative return on equity of 89.65% and a negative net margin of 48.80%.

In other Houghton Mifflin Harcourt news, CFO Joseph Patrick Jr. Abbott sold 23,186 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.66, for a total value of $154,418.76. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 176,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,174,877.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP James P. Oneill sold 5,834 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.23, for a total value of $36,345.82. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 67,907 shares in the company, valued at $423,060.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 214,272 shares of company stock worth $1,368,938 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.77% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HMHC. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt by 195.9% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 52,381 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 34,681 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new position in shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Eidelman Virant Capital bought a new position in shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Houghton Mifflin Harcourt during the fourth quarter valued at $607,000. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Houghton Mifflin Harcourt during the fourth quarter valued at $562,000. 86.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Company Profile

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Company, a learning company, provides curriculum, supplemental, intervention solutions, and professional learning services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Education and HMH Books & Media. The Education segment provides educational products, technology platforms, and services, including print and digital content in the form of textbooks, digital courseware, instructional aids, educational assessment, and intervention solutions for students.

