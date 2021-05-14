PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT) Shares Sold by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lessened its stake in PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT) by 32.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 7,000 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in PTC Therapeutics were worth $690,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PTCT. Tygh Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Tygh Capital Management Inc. now owns 37,140 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,267,000 after buying an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 18.7% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,535 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 57,937 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,536,000 after buying an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP raised its holdings in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 21,634 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,320,000 after buying an additional 574 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 17,671 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after buying an additional 597 shares during the last quarter.

In other news, insider Eric Pauwels sold 786 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.17, for a total value of $37,861.62. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 35,701 shares in the company, valued at $1,719,717.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 7.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PTCT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PTC Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of PTC Therapeutics from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a report on Monday, April 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $54.00 price target for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price target on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $81.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of PTC Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.91.

PTCT stock opened at $38.39 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion, a PE ratio of -5.49 and a beta of 1.22. PTC Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $37.42 and a 12 month high of $70.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 4.90 and a quick ratio of 4.83.

PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.83) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.59) by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $117.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.77 million. PTC Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 123.19% and a negative return on equity of 76.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 72.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.81) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that PTC Therapeutics, Inc. will post -6.26 earnings per share for the current year.

PTC Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines for the treatment of rare disorders. The company offers Translarna (ataluren) and Emflaza (deflazacort) for the treatment of nonsense mutation Duchenne muscular dystrophy in ambulatory patients.

