DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Sells 745 Shares of Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale trimmed its holdings in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) by 6.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,715 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 745 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Bunge were worth $931,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bunge by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,279,826 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $608,570,000 after buying an additional 188,400 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Bunge by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,176,457 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $208,310,000 after buying an additional 14,866 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Bunge by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,701,758 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $111,602,000 after buying an additional 12,333 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Bunge in the fourth quarter valued at $92,182,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in shares of Bunge by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,136,397 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $74,525,000 after buying an additional 29,182 shares in the last quarter. 77.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on BG. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Bunge from $84.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet raised shares of Bunge from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Bunge from $72.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Bunge in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $88.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Bunge from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.86.

NYSE BG opened at $89.31 on Friday. Bunge Limited has a 52-week low of $33.08 and a 52-week high of $92.38. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.51. The company has a market capitalization of $12.63 billion, a PE ratio of 26.50 and a beta of 0.76.

Bunge (NYSE:BG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $3.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $1.58. Bunge had a net margin of 1.34% and a return on equity of 19.81%. The business had revenue of $12.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 41.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Bunge Limited will post 6.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.525 per share. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 18th. This is an increase from Bunge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Bunge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.67%.

In other news, Director Paul J. Fribourg sold 223,676 shares of Bunge stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.10, for a total value of $18,140,123.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,723 shares in the company, valued at $626,335.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Christos Dimopoulos sold 2,000 shares of Bunge stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.48, for a total transaction of $162,960.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 283,331 shares of company stock valued at $22,743,707 in the last 90 days. 3.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Bunge Company Profile

Bunge Limited operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through five segments: Agribusiness, Edible Oil Products, Milling Products, Fertilizer, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains primarily wheat and corn; and vegetable oils and protein meals.

