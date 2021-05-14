DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Grows Stock Holdings in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in shares of Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) by 22.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,694 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 845 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Nordson were worth $960,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NDSN. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Nordson by 146.7% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 185 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT purchased a new stake in Nordson during the first quarter valued at approximately $263,000. Copeland Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Nordson by 8.5% during the first quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 46,869 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,312,000 after buying an additional 3,662 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its holdings in Nordson by 12.7% during the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 7,655 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,521,000 after buying an additional 861 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in Nordson by 20.4% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 337 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. 68.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NDSN stock opened at $205.43 on Friday. Nordson Co. has a 12-month low of $153.01 and a 12-month high of $223.37. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $206.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $199.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.94.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.26. Nordson had a return on equity of 18.80% and a net margin of 11.77%. The firm had revenue of $526.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $509.08 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Nordson Co. will post 6.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 24th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.47%.

In other Nordson news, VP Gina A. Beredo sold 4,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.13, for a total transaction of $849,233.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 7,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,577,294.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jeffrey A. Pembroke sold 5,388 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.06, for a total value of $1,050,983.28. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,517 shares in the company, valued at $3,026,746.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,779 shares of company stock worth $4,021,255 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on NDSN. TheStreet upgraded shares of Nordson from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Nordson from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Nordson in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $220.00 price target for the company. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Nordson from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nordson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $203.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $217.60.

Nordson Profile

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Precision Solutions (IPS) and Advanced Technology Solutions (ATS).

