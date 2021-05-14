RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) Position Increased by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) by 18.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,648 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 736 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in RenaissanceRe were worth $765,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in RNR. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of RenaissanceRe in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of RenaissanceRe in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of RenaissanceRe by 63.1% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 729 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. 6 Meridian bought a new stake in shares of RenaissanceRe in the 1st quarter worth approximately $211,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of RenaissanceRe in the 4th quarter worth approximately $214,000. 93.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently issued reports on RNR shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on RenaissanceRe from $229.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on RenaissanceRe from $195.00 to $191.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded RenaissanceRe from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded RenaissanceRe from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. RenaissanceRe currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $189.67.

RNR opened at $156.64 on Friday. RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. has a 12 month low of $144.03 and a 12 month high of $201.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The stock has a market cap of $7.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 0.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $167.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $165.19.

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.65). RenaissanceRe had a net margin of 12.46% and a return on equity of 2.44%. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 43.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. will post 3.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. RenaissanceRe’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.77%.

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Property, and Casualty and Specialty segments. The Property segment writes property catastrophe excess of loss reinsurance and excess of loss retrocessional reinsurance to insure insurance and reinsurance companies against natural and man-made catastrophes, including hurricanes, earthquakes, and other windstorms, as well as claims arising from other natural and man-made catastrophes comprising tsunamis, winter storms, freezes, floods, fires, tornadoes, explosions, and acts of terrorism; and other property class of products, such as proportional reinsurance, property per risk, property reinsurance, and binding facilities and regional U.S.

