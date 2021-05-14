DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale Lowers Position in Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST)

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale trimmed its position in shares of Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST) by 12.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,995 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 1,568 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Sensata Technologies were worth $638,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sensata Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sensata Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Sensata Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $77,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Sensata Technologies by 54.0% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 1,640 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Sensata Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $98,000. 94.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ST. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Sensata Technologies from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Evercore ISI upgraded Sensata Technologies from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Barclays raised their price target on Sensata Technologies from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Sensata Technologies from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Sensata Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $61.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Sensata Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.55.

In other news, EVP Yann L. Etienvre sold 13,546 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.71, for a total value of $781,739.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ST stock opened at $55.89 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.57. Sensata Technologies Holding plc has a fifty-two week low of $31.50 and a fifty-two week high of $64.80. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $58.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 3.63 and a current ratio of 4.33.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $942.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $893.02 million. Sensata Technologies had a return on equity of 14.00% and a net margin of 3.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.53 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Sensata Technologies Holding plc will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.

Sensata Technologies Holding plc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells sensors, sensor-based solutions, controls, and other products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment offers pressure sensors, including microfused strain gage, ceramic capacitive, and micro-electromechanical sensors; speed and position sensors, such as magnetic speed and position sensors, and mechanical/electrical control systems; and temperature sensors.

